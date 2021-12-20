CCCM Cluster Mozambique - Monthly Report: Northern Provinces - Cabo Delgado and Nampula (November 2021)

Overall Objective

The aim of the Cluster is to improve the living conditions and protection of IDPs in sites and settlements and ensure equal access to services, with a clear focus on moving toward attaining durable solutions.

Community engagement

During the Month of November Disability Inclusion and Women’s committees were created in Nanjua A and Cujupane (Ancuabe) and Upjao (Montepuez).

Site Management committees have been created in Nicavaco and Ngalane relocation sites (Metuge). Site Management committees have been invigorated in Ntele and Nicuapa (Montepuez), ensuring gender representation and presence of youth. Moreover, governance structures members of Mararange,

Mirate, Nicuapa and Ntele have been trained on Camp Coordination and Camp Management.

IOM CCCM recruited activistas across all sites where it is present. All 36 activistas (50% women) were trained on CCCM, Protection, PSEA. Partners from each sector, including WFP, UNICEF, IOM Health and MHPSS-protection participated to share basic information and key messages.

During the month of November, the Complaint and Feedback Mechanism has been expanded to 4 new sites, Nangua (Metuge), Cujupane (Ancuabe), Ntele and Nicuapa (Montepuez) for a total of 26 sites. 132 cases were filed, for a total of 1019 cases since April this year.

Out of the 132 cases received, 65% were complaints, 32% request for assistance, 2% request for information and 1% rumors. A total of 50 per cent of the cases received in November were closed within the same month. 67 per cent were closed after referral and 33 per cent were closed at site.

Most of the cases were related to the NFI sector (27%) and CCCM (19%) followed by NFIs sector (16%).