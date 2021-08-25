CCCM Cluster Mozambique - Monthly Report: Northern Provinces - Cabo Delgado and Nampula (July 2021)

Overall Objective

The aim of the Cluster is to improve the living conditions and protection of IDPs in sites and settlements and ensure equal access to services, with a clear focus on moving toward attaining durable solutions.

Community engagement

One of the central aims of CCCM is to enable affected populations to play an active role in the decision-making processes that affect them.

The implementation of the first phase of the Women Participation Project (WPP) that included training of enumerators and data collection, started in July at Ntocota site, in Metuge, Cabo Delgado. The objective of the project is to develop strategies adapted to the context in order to enhance the participation of women and girls in displacement sites.

Focus group discussions were held in Katapua and Meculane in Chiure district to inform the set up of women’s committees for CCCM. These committees will strive to ensure that concerns raised by women are heard and support is identified for key areas of concern. In Marrupa, following the creation of the committee, the women signed terms of reference and code of conduct.

During the month of June a total of 28 cases were filed trough the CCCM Cluster Complaint and Feedback Mechanism, for a total of 463 cases. Out of the 28 cases received, 60 per cent were complaints and 40 per cent request for information. The number of complaints received from people with disabilities have increased from 5 per cent to 11 per cent compared to the prior month.