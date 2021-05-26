CCCM Cluster Mozambique - Monthly Report: Northern Provinces - Cabo Delgado and Nampula (April 2021)

Overall Objective

The aim of the Cluster is to improve the living conditions and protection of IDPs in sites and settlements and ensure equal access to services, with a clear focus on moving toward attaining durable solutions.

Community Engagement

One of the central aims of CCCM is to enable affected populations to play an active role in the decision-making processes that affect them. CCCM activities will ensure populations have the space to voice their opinions, participate in service delivery and get direct feedback from service providers.