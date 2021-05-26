Mozambique
CCCM Cluster Mozambique - Monthly Report: Northern Provinces - Cabo Delgado and Nampula (April 2021)
Attachments
Overall Objective
The aim of the Cluster is to improve the living conditions and protection of IDPs in sites and settlements and ensure equal access to services, with a clear focus on moving toward attaining durable solutions.
Community Engagement
One of the central aims of CCCM is to enable affected populations to play an active role in the decision-making processes that affect them. CCCM activities will ensure populations have the space to voice their opinions, participate in service delivery and get direct feedback from service providers.
CCCM partners meet regularly with community representatives in sites to gain feedback on services and insights on the well being of the site residents.
Awareness raising activities are organized daily across displacement sites key messages pertaining to service accessibility and operations in sites.
The CCCM partner in Metuge published a report on community engagement and access to information for displaced people. The main findings across the total 6 sites assessed were: the majority of women do not have access to phones, not all women speak Portuguese, and women trust aid workers above other in-person information source. The reports can be found clicking HERE.
CCCM partners launched a CFM mechanism across sites (12) in Metuge and Chiure. This has proven very successful, with 44% of complaints coming from women. 187 complaints were collected in April, with the majority of these for the FSL and Shelter NFI clusters.
