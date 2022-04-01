CCCM Cluster Mozambique – Cyclone Gombe, Situational Overview – Nampula and Zambezia - March 31, 2022.

NAMPULA OVERVIEW

Out of the 43 accommodation centers in Nampula, only 4 centers in Ilha de Moçambique remain open as of the 28th of March. The rapid closure of the vast majority of Temporary Accommodation Centers is as a result of the elevated number of distributions of food, NFIs, and shelter kits that took place in the four districts to support the affected communities in returning to their areas of origins. The district administration in Ilha de Mozambique is planning to close the remaining open accommodation centers and therefore requests partners to support the affected persons with shelter materials and other basic needs to return. However, some of the aected persons residing in these open accommodation sites are unable to access their homes due to ongoing flooding and therefore cannot return. The government in coordination with the municipality is working together to locate new areas where these families can be relocated/resettled. Further more, A number of the displaced population is also being hosted in Corrane, the only Resettlement Site (RS) present in Nampula province. The site is located in Meconta and currently hosts 1,605 households for a total population of 7,235 individuals. The site’s access by road transport was greatly hampered by the cyclone as it succumbed to signicant damage