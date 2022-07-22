CCCM Cluster Mozambique - Complaint and Feedback Mechanism, Monthly Report - June 2022

Overview

Through its operational partners, the CCCM cluster established a standardized complaints feedback mechanism (CFM). The CFM seeks to improve accountability to affected populations and to improve communication with communities. It is intended to provide additional avenues for the affected population to access information, register complaints, provide feedback, and improve transparency. The CFM began on April 21, 2021, and has covered 39 sites in the districts of Ancuabe, Chiure, Metuge, and Montepuez. Complaints are collected via Kobo Collect by AVSI and IOM mobile outreach teams, as well as at CCCM information desks. On a weekly basis, complaints that require feedback are shared with the appropriate partners. This monthly snapshot highlights key IDP complaint-related trends and tendencies for CCCM partner locations.