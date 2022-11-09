Camp Coordination & Camp Management Mozambique: Namuno District – temporary Center EPC Cumone CCCM Situation Report – November 2022

Overview

3,434 Displaced households moved to Namuno Sede.

782 Households being hosted in the EPC Cumone (Milipone)

1,987 Children under 18 years being hosted in the EPC Cumone

Between the end of October and the beginning of November 2022, following the attacks by NSAGs in Namuno district, Namuno Sede experienced, for the first time, a significant influx of IDPs. According to the DTM ETT N.73 (08 November 2022), a total of 3,434 households (HH) were displaced from Ocula,

Murrameia, Mavo, Semenhe, Namipawa, Niutia A and B and Parabane. Most displaced families are in Namuno Sede. EPC Cumone school is currently functioning as a Temporary Center hosting displaced populations. The situation is fluid, CCCM teams on site inform that some families are moving to host communities in the surroundings. IOM CCCM is operating with a mobile temporary team in coordination with the government. The context remains dynamic and further updates will be released as CCCM teams monitor the situation. Quick needs assessment in the site informs the following sectorial emergency needs.