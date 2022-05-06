Camp Coordination & Camp Management Mozambique Focus Group discussion on return — Metuge district April 2022

INTRODUCTION

Based on the latest Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT)1 shared by 1OM DTM, in the period from the 13th to the 19th of April a total of 3,851 individuals were recorded to have returned to their places of origin. Over the last few months, these return movements have been observed across the sites and have been increasing. IDPs are leaving the sites without notifying local authorities or other local leaders, leaving empty shelters behind. DTM and CCCM have been monitoring and informing partners about these movements. Between the 11th and the 14th of April 2022, the 10M CCCM team conducted a series of Focus Group Discussions in 5 sites in Metuge district with the aim of understanding the perceptions of women and people living with disability regarding returns and their intentions to returns. Members of the women's committees and disability inclusion committees were targeted for participation in this exercise.