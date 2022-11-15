Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) New arrival Flash update - 01, Mueda | Cabo Delgado | Mozambique (November 2022)

Key highlights: Since 15 October 2022, UNHCR CCCM partner Solidarities International (SI), and the District Planning and Infrastructure Service (SDPI) have registered 717 families/ 3,122 individuals new forcibly displaced persons from the Ntoli, Ngalonga, Ntamba, and Liche villages in Nangade, following reports of violent attacks in these villages by NonState Armed Groups (NSAGs). The families have sought safety in the Lianda IDP site managed by UNHCR CCCM partner SI and SDPI. The newly arrived are received in the Transit Centres (TC) constructed with the support of UNHCR, and NRC before they are allocated plots, shelters, and Non-Food Items (NFIs). The majority of the new arrivals are women and children with urgent needs, including protection, shelter, food, water, and NFIs. Six (06) TCs in Lianda are fully occupied and overcrowded. Majority have also sought shelters in make-shift structures within the site. Services in Lianda are excessively stretched, with the site now hosting a total of 3,025 households, far exceeding the initial planned capacity of 2,000 households. UNHCR and SI CCCM rapid assessment identify key gaps requiring an urgent response mobilization.