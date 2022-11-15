Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) New arrival Flash update - 01, Lianda | Mueda | Cabo Delgado | Mozambique (November 2022) [EN/PT]

Key highlights: Since 15 October 2022, UNHCR CCCM partner Solidarities International (SI) and the District Planning and Infrastructure Service (SDPI) have registered 722 families/ 2,840 individuals new forcibly displaced persons from the Ntoli, Ngalonga, Ntamba, and Liche villages in Nangade, following reports of violent attacks in these villages by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs). SI CCCM verification exercise confirms an overall stable situation in arrivals to the Lianda site compared to the past week, with a few individuals also reportedly departing the site spontaneously to Ntamba village. Transit centres (06) in Lianda remain fully occupied, and services are stretched, with the site now hosting a total of 3,030 households, far exceeding the initial planned capacity of 2,000 households. SI CCCM teams are conducting household verification to keep track of the trends in arrivals and departures, in close collaboration with SDPI.