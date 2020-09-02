Cabo Ligado Weekly: 24-30 August 2020

Cabo Ligado — or ‘connected cape’ — is a new conflict observatory monitoring political violence in Mozambique, launched in partnership with Zitamar News, Mediafax, and the International Crisis Group.

Situation Summary

Government troops were on the move in Cabo Delgado last week, as at least one counteroffensive kicked into gear and insurgents clashed with government convoys. Early in the week, insurgents demonstrated their continued presence in the environs of Mocimboa da Praia by attacking vehicles on the N380. On 24 August, insurgents shot at a cement truck passing through Awasse, Mocimboa da Praia district, which sits about 40 kilometers west of Mocimboa da Praia town on the N380.

Then, on 27 August, insurgents engaged a military convoy traveling through Awasse.

On 28 August, insurgents drove more civilians out of Mocimboa da Praia and attacked civilians that night at Awasse, although no details of that attack have come through.

Also on 28 August, in Pemba, security forces intercepted 60 people traveling from Nampula on two boats who claimed that they were headed to Mocimboa da Praia to fish. Given that Mocimboa da Praia is under insurgent control, authorities arrested the travelers on suspicion of being insurgent recruits. Local civilian sources confirmed that, in normal times, it is not uncommon for people to travel from Nampula to Mocimboa da Praia for fishing. However, they also remarked that these were not normal times and expressed significant skepticism about the travelers’ story. Nampula has long been discussed as a major recruitment area for the insurgency outside Cabo Delgado. If those arrested prove to be insurgent recruits, they would be the largest group of recruits from Nampula the government has yet interdicted.

By 30 August, reports, limited in detail, emerged of a government counteroffensive beginning against insurgents still occupying Mocimboa da Praia, as well as government operations in Quissanga district. The same day, government troops heading overland from Pemba to Mueda ran into a contingent of insurgents at Miangalewa, Muidumbe district, Pinnacle News reported. The clash seems to have been accidental rather than the result of a pre-planned ambush, and the government troops were able to disengage with undisclosed casualties