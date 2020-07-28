Cabo Ligado Weekly: 20 - 26 July 2020

By the Numbers: Cabo Delgado, October 2017-July 2020

Total number of organized violence events: 495

Total number of reported fatalities from organized violence: 1,442

Total number of reported fatalities from civilian targeting: 923

All ACLED data are available for download via the data export tool, and a curated Mozambique dataset is available on the Cabo Ligado home page.

Situation Summary

In the last week, three insurgent attacks took place in Cabo Delgado, all in Macomia district, along with troop movements by both sides in other areas of the province. The attacks highlighted the ongoing role kidnapping plays in the conflict, and drove further civilian displacement even as safe havens for displaced people are stretched beyond capacity.

The first attacks took place on 23 July. In Manica, Macomia district, an insurgent raid resulted in an occupation, with attackers remaining in the village through 25 July and then leaving with six kidnapped women and some looted food. The attackers burned homes in the village as well. Also on 23 July, in nearby Mucojo, insurgents reportedly arrived by boat and burned numerous homes, killed two civilians, and kidnapped several women. The attacks have forced minibuses traveling between Mucojo and Macomia town to move in convoys for safety.

Late on the night of 25 July, insurgents struck Novo Cabo Delgado, Macomia district, where people displaced from Xitaxi (20 kilometers to the northwest), Miangalewa (10 kilometers to the north), and other nearby villages were staying. Insurgents killed four in the village and burned several homes. Local sources reported that Mozambican security forces did not arrive in the village until morning.

Insurgent activity was also reported in northern Mocimboa da Praia district, where a group of roughly 10 fighters spoke with residents of Anga on 21 July. The insurgents said that they were not interested in violence at this time, but told people there to retreat to Milamba and remain in the village.

Further south, government troops strengthened their position in Quissanga district, occupying an old insurgent base in Cagembe and building up their presence in inland villages. Though coastal Quissanga is still a contentious space, the inland area around Bilibiza seems to be increasingly under government control. The last attack ACLED recorded in the Bilibiza administrative post was 1 July. Civilian reports from the area describe civilians coordinating with state security forces about when the pace of counterinsurgency operations will slow and they can return to their crops.

Finally, three unknown armed men kidnapped Sheikh Saide Bacar in Pemba on 25 July (Carta de Mocambique, 28 July 2020). Sheikh Saide is a representative of the government-recognized Conselho Islâmico de Mocambique (CISLAMO) and prayed at an event with Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi in Pemba in February. Sheikh Bacar and CISLAMO have been longtime foes of the insurgency, and the sheikh denounced a religious group that appears to have been a forerunner to the insurgency back in 2016, urging state authorities to take action against young religious ideologues (Club of Mozambique, 12 October 2017). Yet Mozambican security services arrested him in 2018 and held him for a month, before CISLAMO intervened to free him. There have been other recent abductions of Muslim religious leaders in Cabo Delgado, including Sheikh Kidume, of Palma, who disappeared in April, and Sheikh Kada Sualeh Chabane, of Mucojo, Macomia district, who was taken last year (Club of Mozambique, 28 April 2020). The abductions are unsolved, but local speculation mostly centers on the government as likely perpetrators. In a somewhat analogous case, Sheikh Muemede Selemane was arrested earlier this year after he entered a police station to inquire about the arrest of one of his congregants.