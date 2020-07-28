Cabo Ligado Weekly: 13 - 19 July 2020

Situation Summary

The civilian security situation in Cabo Delgado worsened further last week, as spreading disease joined insurgent and state violence as a direct threat to civilian lives in Mozambique’s northeast. Reports of insurgent violence last week included five incidents across Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, and Ibo districts, while reports of government violence against civilians came from Mocimboa da Praia and Pemba districts.

In a return to an area they occupied as recently as early June, insurgents raided Litamanda and Chai, in Macomia district, on the evening of 14 July. They killed one civilian and burned five homes in Litamanda, while in Chai they looted extensively without causing any casualties. The next day, according to a report from the Facebook page Bifes de Pemba, a raiding party attempting to return to Chai from Mocimboa da Praia district struck Mungue, on the border between Mocimboa da Praia and Muidumbe districts. The report, as yet unconfirmed, states that insurgents killed over 20 civilians in Mungue.

On 17 July, a man was found dead near Muagamula, Macomia district. Locals believe he was ambushed by insurgents. He was a security guard at a gospel radio station, but there is no indication that he was targeted for his religion.

On 19 July, insurgents kidnapped a woman and looted in Mussemuco, Ibo district. The attack caused many residents of Mussemuco, which is on the mainland, to flee to Ibo Island, where many other displaced Mozambicans are already living.

In the meantime, harsh government actions against civilians continued in Mocimboa da Praia. On 13 July, government troops fired shots and confiscated phones and other property at a market in the Nabubussi neighborhood of Mocimboa da Praia. The next day, also in Nabubussi, soldiers beat a man and his mother before making off with 550 meticais ($7.80) the man had in his pocket. Pinnacle News published a video on 18 July of soldiers mutilating bodies of alleged insurgents in a mass grave somewhere in Mocimboa da Praia district.

Further south, 15 displaced civilians arriving in Pemba by dhow on 14 July were arrested by Mozambican marines and held in police custody until they confessed to being members of the insurgency. By the next day, they were free, after reports reached the press that they had been tortured into their confessions, including being bitten by dogs. Police have disputed the torture charges after a week of silence, but violent interrogations of civilians have been a feature of government security force practice in the Cabo Delgado conflict for a long time.

Finally, an outbreak of cholera, which has been present in the conflict zone since January, has worsened. At least 13 civilians have reportedly died from diarrhea, while another was killed in violence related to the outbreak.