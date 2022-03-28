Mozambique

Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique: Wash Severity Classification - January 2022

Format
Assessment
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

Based on available data, all districts in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique are in need of humanitarian assistance (severity Phase 3 or above). The violent conflict in the northern-most part of the province has led to disruption of humanitarian activities and resulted in widespread displacement. Out of the 17 districts in Cabo Delgado, 11 were classified in Phase 3 (Crisis) and 6 in Phase 4 (Critical situation), mainly due to presence of cholera, high levels of diarrheal diseases and poor sanitation and water coverage.

Related Content