Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique: Wash Severity Classification - January 2022

Summary

Based on available data, all districts in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique are in need of humanitarian assistance (severity Phase 3 or above). The violent conflict in the northern-most part of the province has led to disruption of humanitarian activities and resulted in widespread displacement. Out of the 17 districts in Cabo Delgado, 11 were classified in Phase 3 (Crisis) and 6 in Phase 4 (Critical situation), mainly due to presence of cholera, high levels of diarrheal diseases and poor sanitation and water coverage.