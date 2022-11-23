Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula Humanitarian Update Quarter 3 - 2022

OVERVIEW

In Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa, UNFPA supports the Government and partners to strengthen life-saving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response services for the most vulnerable populations and those impacted by humanitarian crises.

During conflicts, SRH and GBV protection and response needs are often overlooked, and with = staggering consequences, including increased risk of sexual violence, unwanted and unintended pregnancies, and preventable maternal and newborn death due to pregnancy and childbirth-related complications.