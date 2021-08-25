Cabo Delgado, Mozambique: Needs assessment and safety audit – Piloto, Montepuez (July 2021)

Displacement puts women, girls and boys at risk and vulnerable to various forms of violence, including Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in host communities and relocation sites. Safety audits inform humanitarian partners about risks and vulnerabilities and recommend mitigation measures.

IOM Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (Protection/MHPSS) teams conducted one Needs Assessments and Safety Audit to internally displaced persons on 7 July 2021. A total of 40 persons participated in the exercise at Piloto Relocation Site, namely 10 women, 10 men, 10 boys and 10 girls.

Piloto relocation was open in September 2020 and currently hosts 757 families (3785 individuals). The site hosts internally displaced families from Muidumbe, Mocimboa da Praia, Macomia, Quissanga and Palma. It is located at 17 kms from Montepuez City. Nropa Road crosses Piloto site dividing it in half. Market stalls are by the roadside and there is frequent traffic of motorcycles and cars. Women and girls reported feeling unsafe going to the market or walking near the road. When cases of violence (including GBV and violence against children) the population reaches to the community leader, AVSI and Save the Children. There were some community tensions between IDPs from Palma and the remaining IDPs, IOM Protection/MHPSS teams are following up on this, engaging with the communities to foster social cohesion and psychological well-being.

The findings from the exercises were presented by IOM to the government and humanitarian partners during the CCCM and Protection Clusters in Pemba.