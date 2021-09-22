Cabo Delgado, Mozambique: Needs assessment and safety audit – Ntele, Montepuez (July 2021)

Displacement puts women, girls and boys at risk and vulnerable to various forms of violence, including Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in host communities and relocation sites. Safety audits inform humanitarian partners about risks and vulnerabilities and recommend mitigation measures.

IOM Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (Protection/MHPSS) teams conducted one Needs Assessments and Safety Audit to internally displaced persons on 7 – 9 July 2021. A total of 44 persons participated in this exercise, namely 13 women, 10 men, 11 boys and 10 girls.

Ntele is located at 16 kms from Montepuez. The site hosts 5,193 families (25,965 individuals) displaced from Muidumbe, Mocimboa da Praia, Macomia, Quissanga and Palma. The site has 60 communal latrines (30 feminine, 30 masculine). There is one water point with 6 taps, but there are plans to install more water points.

In June 2021 there was a high influx of families displaced from Palma. The families are being relocated to Upajo (8.5 kms away). Community tensions were reported between the new-arrivals and the IDPs living in Ntele. Internally displaced persons from Palma are perceived by the IDP community to be causing conflicts and disrupting social cohesion. IOM Protection/MHPSS team has been working with the communities, engaging in community talks with both groups to facilitate common understanding and foster social cohesion.

The findings from the exercises were presented by IOM to the government and humanitarian partners during the CCCM and Protection Clusters in Pemba.