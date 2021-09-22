Cabo Delgado, Mozambique: Needs assessment and safety audit – Mirate, Montepuez (July 2021)

Displacement puts women, girls and boys at risk and vulnerable to various forms of violence, including Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in host communities and relocation sites. Safety audits inform humanitarian partners about risks and vulnerabilities and recommend mitigation measures.

IOM Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (Protection/MHPSS) teams conducted one Needs Assessments and Safety Audit to internally displaced persons on 8 July 2021. A total of 40 persons participated in this exercise: 10 women, 10 men, 10 boys and 10 girls.

Mirate is a relocation site identified by the Montepuez Administration in March 2021 to host internally displaced persons (IDPs) coming from Muidumbe, Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga. The relocation site is open since June 2021 and currently hosts 382 households (1910 individuals). The site has 10 communal latrines (5 for women and 5 for men) with no locks. There is one water pump (manual) that is functioning, one additional water point is being rehabilitated. There is tension between the IDP community and the “Chefe do Posto”, due to alleged misappropriation of humanitarian assistance. Given this, when cases of violence (including GBV and violence against children) occur the population uses the hotline “Linha Verde” and “Fala Criança”.

The findings from these safety audits were presented by IOM to the government and humanitarian partners during the CCCM and Protection Clusters in Pemba.