Cabo Delgado, Mozambique: Needs assessment and safety audit – Meculane, Chiure (July 2021)

Displacement puts women, girls and boys at risk and vulnerable to various forms of violence, including Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in host communities and relocation sites. Safety audits inform humanitarian partners about risks and vulnerabilities and recommend mitigation measures.

IOM Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (Protection/MHPSS) teams conducted one Needs Assessments and Safety Audit to internally displaced persons on 6 July 2021. A total of 43 persons (13 women, 10 men, 10 boys and 10 girls) participated in this exercise in Meculane.

Meculane is a relocation site identified by the Chiure Administration in November 2020 to host internally displaced persons (IDPs) coming from Muidumbe, Mocimboa da Praia, Macomia and Quissanga. The relocation site is open since February 2021 and has a capacity for 948 plots. Currently, 200 households (1000 individuals) live in Meculane. The site has 30 communal latrines (15 for women and 15 for men) with no locks. There is one water pump (manual) that is functioning. The site is far from Chiure Sede 48kms and services such as the hospital. When cases of violence (including GBV and violence against children) occur the population reaches out to the community leader that is responsible for referring the cases to the police.

The findings from these safety audits were presented by IOM to the government and humanitarian partners during the CCCM and Protection Clusters in Pemba.