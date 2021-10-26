Cabo Delgado GBV Response Factsheet – September 2021

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.

UNHCR works with displaced persons and host communities, partners, and local authorities to respond to and prevent GBV in northern Mozambique There is an urgent need for additional funding to scale-up crucial GBV prevention and response in Cabo Delgado

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

January – September 2021

43,000 displaced people in vulnerable locations accessed specialized GBV services

10,000 people reached by GBV prevention and response awareness campaigns

6 mobile safe spaces providing integrated GBV, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services

100% of GBV survivors who approach UNHCR supported with psychosocial counselling

418 partner and government staff and community volunteers trained on GBV prevention and response

48 GBV service providers trained on GBV case management including government services

6 GBV referral pathways linking survivors to services established

135 trained GBV community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services