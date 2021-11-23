Cabo Delgado GBV Response Factsheet – October 2021

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at particular risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement. UNHCR works with displaced and host communities, partners, and local authorities to respond to and prevent GBV in northern Mozambique. There is an urgent need for additional funding to enhance crucial GBV prevention and response activities in Cabo Delgado.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

January – October 2021