Cabo Delgado GBV Response Factsheet - January 2022

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.

UNHCR works with the local authorities, displaced and host communities, partners, protection focal points, and activists to respond to and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique.

UNHCR provided a GBV and PSEA community engagement toolkit to 84 Protection Focal Points who reached 1,270 people in January