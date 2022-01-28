Mozambique
Cabo Delgado GBV Response Factsheet - December 2021
Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.
UNHCR works with displaced and host communities, partners, and local authorities to respond to and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique.
During the 16 days of Activism Against GBV, UNHCR and partners reached over 750 people with multiple GBV awareness raising activities.
KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
January – December 2021
43,702 forcibly displaced people can access GBV services established by UNHCR and partners
50,109 people reached by GBV prevention and response awareness campaigns
6 mobile safe spaces providing integrated GBV, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services
100% of GBV survivors who approach UNHCR supported with psychosocial counselling
623 partner and government staff and community volunteers trained on GBV prevention and response
48 service providers trained on GBV Case Management including government services
7 GBV referral pathways linking survivors to services established
183 trained community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services