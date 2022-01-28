Cabo Delgado GBV Response Factsheet - December 2021

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.

UNHCR works with displaced and host communities, partners, and local authorities to respond to and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique.

During the 16 days of Activism Against GBV, UNHCR and partners reached over 750 people with multiple GBV awareness raising activities.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

January – December 2021

43,702 forcibly displaced people can access GBV services established by UNHCR and partners

50,109 people reached by GBV prevention and response awareness campaigns

6 mobile safe spaces providing integrated GBV, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services

100% of GBV survivors who approach UNHCR supported with psychosocial counselling

623 partner and government staff and community volunteers trained on GBV prevention and response

48 service providers trained on GBV Case Management including government services

7 GBV referral pathways linking survivors to services established

183 trained community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services