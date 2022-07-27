Cabo Delgado GBV Factsheet - June 2022

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.

UNHCR works with the local authorities, displaced and host communities, partners, protection focal points, and activists to respond and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique as well as with Clusters, partners, and the community to reduce identified GBV risks. so far, UNHCR has implemented GBV Safety Audits in ten IDP locations across Cabo Delgado.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

JANUARY 2021 – JUNE 2022

77,250 people reached by GBV and MHPSS prevention and response awareness campaigns

118,310 forcibly displaced people can access GBV services established by UNHCR and partners

1,128 partners, government staff, and community volunteers trained on GBV prevention and response

247 trained community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services

99% of GBV survivors who approach UNHCR are supported with psychosocial counselling

82 service providers trained on GBV Case Management including government services

10 GBV referral pathways linking survivors to services established

10 mobile safe spaces providing integrated GBV, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services

UNHCR has recently scaled-up vital GBV response services and safe spaces to Mueda district and Pemba city. Recent UNHCR GBV assessments identified severe GBV risks, including sexual exploitation, conflict-related sexual violence, sexual harassment and harmful traditional practices, yet a lack of access to critical service provision for survivors in the locations. UNHCR with partners CUAMM and Helpcode have recently launched GBV case management, psychosocial support and safe space services in Mueda and Pemba giving access to holistic GBV care in vulnerable locations where 75,000 displaced people reside.

Overview

GBV is a major protection concern amid Cabo Delgado’s humanitarian crisis. Displaced women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV including sexual violence, abduction, intimate partner violence, and spiralling rates of child marriage1 .

IDP sites and host community locations lack basic safety and assistance, leaving women and girls, many of whom have experienced conflict related GBV, exposed to ongoing risks of GBV. Sexual violence whilst collecting water and firewood, sexual and physical assault in homes due to inadequate shelter, and fear of sexual violence due to lack of lighting at night are some of the GBV risks identified by UNHCR through GBV Safety Audits among IDPs and the host community.

Adolescent girls are at heightened risk of GBV and have been identified as the most vulnerable group.

Risks of GBV towards girls are escalating, including harmful traditional practises such as child marriage, sexual abuse and exploitation of girls, abduction, and high rates of early pregnancy. Yet, girls feel they are not sufficiently included in humanitarian programmes, unrepresented in decision making, and lack access to services, activities and safe spaces adapted to their specific protection needs.

Sexual exploitation is a risk, particularly in urban areas due to lack of assistance. Highly vulnerable groups such as single women head of households, women and girls with disabilities, adolescent girls and sex workers are at particular risk. Women and girls are often sexually exploited as they cannot fulfil their basic needs such as food and hygiene items. Women and girls have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by NSAGs and are exposed to GBV during their abduction. Following their release or escape, they are perceived as part of the NSAGs and face discrimination within the community. Survivors of GBV perpetrated by armed groups are a ongoing risk and require immediate protection, mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS), health and reintegration assistance.