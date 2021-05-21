Cabo Delgado Crisis: Situation Report 4 - 17 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

In total, over 697,500 people have been displaced due to insecurity and violence in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique since 2017 (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix DTM Baseline, March 2021).

Hundreds of displaced people from Palma continue to arrive daily, since the attacks at end of March. During the reporting period, over 13,700 new IDPs from Palma arrived to safer areas,

IOM Health Team met local leaders at several resettlement sites in Montepuez and recorded urgent health needs. Most resettlement sites are located over 10km from the nearest health centre.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the attacks at the end of March, displacement from Palma district continues. Of the 51,782 displaced from Palma, most have arrived by bus (79%), by foot (14%), and also by boat (5%) and by airplane (2%). The majority have arrived to the districts of Mueda (28%), Nangade (26%), Pemba (22%), Montepuez (13%) and Ibo Island (4%).

Of the IDPs from Palma, 43 per cent are children, 31 per cent women, 26 per cent men; this includes 643 unaccompanied children, 750 pregnant women, 1,696 elderly people and 228 persons with disabilities (DTM Emergency Tracking, 17 May).

Urgent access to basic items and services is needed to support IDPs from Palma. Many IDPs report distress following their journey, emphasizing the need for psychosocial support.

Of the nearly 700,000 IDPs displaced due to insecurity in Cabo Delgado, the majority (80% of households) reside with relatives, followed by formal/informal sites (13%), makeshift shelters (4%) and partially destroyed homes (3%). There is specific concern for IDPs in five districts that are inaccessible to humanitarian partners for security reasons (Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Macomia, and Quissanga).

While in the past two weeks the number of cases of cholera and COVID-19 in Cabo Delgado has decreased (six active COVID-19 cases as of 16 May), there is a need to remain vigilant, as the area remains vulnerable to disease outbreaks.