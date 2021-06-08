Cabo Delgado Crisis: Situation Report 18 - 31 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM is providing urgent multisectoral humanitarian response in cooperation with the Government of Mozambique and humanitarian partners in accessible districts of Cabo Delgado province.

Hundreds of internally displaced people (IDPs) from Palma continue to arrive daily, since the attacks at end of March. During the reporting period, 12,310 IDPs from Palma arrived to safer areas.

During the reporting period six boats transporting displaced people from Palma were recorded, with 172 individuals; four boats arrived to Pemba, one to Ibo Island, and one to Mecufi.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the attacks at the end of March, displacement from Palma district continues. Of the 64,099 displaced from Palma, most have arrived by bus (74%), by foot (17%), and also by boat (7%) and by airplane (2%). The majority have arrived to the districts of Mueda (17,324), Nangade (17,213), Pemba (14,598), Montepuez (6,849) and Ibo Island (2,545).

Of the IDPs from Palma, 43 per cent are children, 31 per cent women, 26 per cent men; this includes 643 unaccompanied children, 750 pregnant women, 1,696 elderly people and 228 persons with disabilities (DTM Emergency Tracking, 31 May).

Urgent access to basic items and services is needed to support IDPs from Palma. Many IDPs report distress following their journey, emphasizing the need for psychosocial support.

Of the nearly 700,000 IDPs displaced due to insecurity in Cabo Delgado, the majority (80% of households) reside with relatives, followed by formal/informal sites (13%), makeshift shelters (4%) and partially destroyed homes (3%). There is concern for the well-being of IDPs in five districts (Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Macomia, and Quissanga) that are inaccessible to humanitarian partners for security reasons.

While cholera and COVID-19 in Cabo Delgado have continued to decrease (two active COVID-19 cases, and zero reported cholera cases as of 31 May), vigilance is needed, as the area remains vulnerable to disease outbreaks.