Cabo Delgado Crisis: Situation Report 15 April - 3 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

In total, over 697,500 people have been displaced due to insecurity and violence in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique since 2017 (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix [DTM] Baseline, March 2021).

IOM Director of Operations and Emergencies Jeff Labovitz visited Cabo Delgado and Maputo (24 April—2 May) to meet partners, and affirm IOM’s support for the humanitarian response.

IOM is working with humanitarian partners to carry out multi-sectoral assessments to guide the delivery of humanitarian supplies, including in hardto-reach areas.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the attacks at the end of March, displacement from Palma district continues, as hundreds of displaced persons (IDPs) arrive daily by foot, bus, and boat in Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba districts. It is thought that due to continued insecurity a significant number of displaced people may still be in the forest making their way to safer areas.

Of the 36,288 IDPs from Palma, 43% are children, 32% are women, 25% men; this includes 454 unaccompanied children, 529 pregnant women, 1,228 elderly people and 166 persons with disabilities (DTM Emergency Tracking Tool, 3 May).

Urgent access to basic items and services is needed to support IDPs from Palma. Many IDPs report distress following their journey, emphasizing the need for psychosocial support.

Of the nearly 700,000 IDPs displaced due to insecurity in Cabo Delgado, the majority (80% of households) are residing with relatives, followed by formal/informal sites (13%), makeshift shelters (4%) and partially destroyed homes (3%). There is specific concern for IDPs in five districts that are inaccessible to humanitarian partners for security reasons (Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Macomia, Quissanga). While in the past two weeks in Cabo Delgado the number of cases of cholera and COVID-19 has decreased (17 active COVID-19 cases as of 3 May), there is a need to remain vigilant, as the area remains vulnerable to disease outbreaks.