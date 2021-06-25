Cabo Delgado Crisis: Situation Report 01 - 16 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

IOM is providing urgent multisectoral humanitarian response in support of the Government of Mozambique; during the reporting period IOM reached over 2,100 beneficiaries in Cabo Delgado.

Hundreds of displaced people from Palma continue to arrive daily: on 9 June, 1,017 individuals from Palma arrived in Negomano, Mueda; on 10 June, 774 individuals arrived in Pemba.

During the reporting period nine boats transporting displaced people from Palma arrived (8 in Pemba and 1 in Ibo). IOM DTM was present to receive and record the arrival of the 767 individuals.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Displacement from Palma district and other areas of Cabo Delgado district continues. From 3 to 16 June a total of 13,000 internally displaced people were on the move in Cabo Delgado district. Of these movements, 85% (11,073) originated from Palma. Other main locations of origin include Macomia, Muidumbe, Nangade and Mocimboa da Praia. The main districts of arrival are Pemba, Mueda and Montepuez.

The majority of the movements took place by bus, and also by foot, and boat. While 41 per cent reported being displaced for the first time, the majority reported multiple displacements (second time: 34%, third time: 9%, fourth time: 5%, more than four times: 11%). The majority of the population on the move during this period are children (47%) and women (30%) with 23 per cent men. Vulnerable groups include 416 elderly, 154 pregnant women, and 83 unaccompanied children. The main reported needs are food, shelter and health care. A reported 93 per cent are now staying in host communities, with others in relocation centre or temporary sites (5%) and camps (2%).

Urgent access to basic items and services is needed to support IDPs. Many IDPs report distress following their journey, emphasizing the need for psychosocial support.

There is concern for the well-being of IDPs in four districts (Palma, Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, and Quissanga) and northern and coastal Macomia, that are inaccessible to humanitarian partners for security reasons.