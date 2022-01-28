Cabo Delgado CCCM Response Factsheet - December 2021

UNHCR’s CCCM response relies on ensuring safe and dignified site management, strengthening community participation, and reinforcing site level coordination, while supporting capacity building initiatives.

UNHCR works with local authorities, the CCCM Cluster, partners, displaced and host communities to assess needs, plan and implement activities to ensure displaced families have access to services and live with dignity, while promoting peaceful coexistence and social cohesion with host communities.

UNHCR and partners conducted community site management consultations in Ntele and Nicuapa settlements to discuss challenges and identify solutions, including creating awareness on flood safety ahead of the rainy season.

FACTS AND FIGURES – DECEMBER 2021

735,000 displaced people in northern Mozambique

70 per cent of displaced families live with host communities in rural/urban areas and 30 per cent live in formal/informal sites.

84 IDP sites mapped by the CCCM Cluster in northern Mozambique: 67 Relocation sites, 12 Temporary sites, 5 host community extensions.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

JANUARY – DECEMBER 2021

35,000 IDPs provided with Site Management and Support interventions.

301 complaints received/being followed up through complaints and feedback mechanisms.

11 Community structures mapped and supported.

10 Community-led initiatives supported. 68 government and partners staff and displaced and host community leaders trained.