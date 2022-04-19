Cabo Delgado CCCM Factsheet - February 2022

UNHCR’s CCCM response aims at ensuring a safe and dignified environment for displaced and host communities. UNHCR works with local authorities, the CCCM Cluster, partners, and communities to assess their needs and plan and implement activities to ensure access to services, protection and promote peaceful coexistence.

UNHCR and AVSI activated Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms (CFM) in Montepuez settlements and deployed both static and mobile teams to collect and provide feedback to displaced and host communities on services available, while simultaneously identifying additional needs.

UNHCR and partners are mapping and supporting community structures such as site management committees and sectoral committees. The support includes the provision of protection and site management trainings, stationery and visibility materials, and recreational kits to sports groups.

Overview

The escalation of violence in Cabo Delgado since 2017 left over 784,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in urgent need of protection and humanitarian assistance in Northern Mozambique, including those displaced over the previous years and those who have been recently forced to flee their areas of origin due to ongoing violence. IDP sites are categorized in three main typologies: relocation sites; temporary sites; and host community extensions. Out of the 84 sites, 51 are relocation sites (also referred to as resettlement sites), 13 are temporary settlements, and 20 are host community extensions.