Cabo Delgado CBP Response Factsheet – September 2021

UNHCR’s protection response relies on providing assistance to displaced and host communities alongside local authorities and humanitarian organisations while simultaneously strengthening and empowering communities’ structures as part of the solution. for their challenges UNHCR conducts regular protection monitoring exercises to assess the main needs of displaced families and those hosting them in order to plan adequate interventions.

In September, UNHCR and partner Caritas surveyed around 900 families, out of which over 160 reported protection incidents.

Additional funding is urgently required to scale-up protection activities to address the urgent needs of displaced and host communities in the short, medium, and longterm, particularly groups and persons with heightened vulnerabilities.

DISPLACEMENT TRENDS - SEPTEMBER 2021

745,000 displaced people in northern Mozambique - 52 per cent of those displaced are children and 27 per cent are women - 10,395 Mozambican asylum seekers forcibly returned/refouled from Tanzania in 2021

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2021

12,044 people from displaced and host communities received legal assistance

5,174 people from displaced and host communities received civil documentation

230 Youth engaged in human rights education training and recreational activities

82 Assistance devices distributed to people with disabilities

68 Protection Focal Points trained and 59 Protection Focal Points selected to receive training