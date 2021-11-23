Cabo Delgado CBP Response Factsheet – October 2021

UNHCR’s protection response supports the government with services and assistance for displaced people and host communities while simultaneously strengthening and empowering community structures. UNHCR conducts regular protection monitoring exercises to assess the main needs of displaced families and those hosting them to plan interventions. In October, UNHCR and partner Caritas surveyed 1,500 families, out of which over 300 reported protection incidents, complaints, or vulnerabilities requiring follow-up.

Additional funding is urgently required to scale-up protection activities to address the urgent needs of displaced and host communities in the short, medium, and longterm, particularly groups and persons with heightened vulnerabilities.

DISPLACEMENT TRENDS - OCTOBER 2021

745,000 displaced people in northern Mozambique

52 per cent of those displaced are children and 27 per cent are women

10,395 Mozambican asylum seekers forcibly returned/refouled from Tanzania in 2021

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS JANUARY – OCTOBER 2021