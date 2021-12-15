Cabo Delgado CBP Response Factsheet - November 2021

UNHCR’s protection response relies on supporting the government with services and assistance provision to displaced and host communities while simultaneously strengthening and empowering community structures and social dynamics.

UNHCR conducts regular protection monitoring exercises to assess the main needs of displaced families and those hosting them to plan and tailor interventions. In November, UNHCR and partners Caritas and HelpCode surveyed 3,589 families, of which 585 reported protection incidents.

UNHCR and partners provided seven trainings to newly recruited and existing Protection Focal Points from displaced and host communities on protection, GBV, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, referral mechanisms, identification and assistance to people with disabilities.

Overview

Violence Cabo Delgado began in 2017. It has created a protection crisis. Displaced and host communities are exposed to multiple risks and in urgent need of protection and humanitarian assistance and services. Protection monitoring reports indicate that displaced families experienced and/or witnessed multiple protection incidents and faced various traumatic risks before, during and after fleeing violence, including killings, separation of families, kidnapping, child recruitment, extortion, rape and other forms of gender-based violence. The most vulnerable are unaccompanied and separated children; the elderly; persons with disabilities and medical conditions; survivors of torture and abuse including survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA).

Tensions between local and host communities are on the rise due to limited resources available, such as land, water, food and shelter.