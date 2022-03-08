Mozambique + 1 more

Cabo Delgado CBP Response Factsheet - January 2022

UNHCR’s protection response relies on supporting the government with service and assistance provision to displaced and host communities, and strengthening and empowering community structures and social dynamics, while prioritizing accountability to affected populations.

UNHCR conducts regular protection monitoring exercises together with partners and protection focal points from displaced and host communities to assess the main needs of displaced families and those hosting them to plan and tailor interventions.

In January, 883 households were surveyed during protection monitoring exercises. Since September 2021, UNHCR and partners interviewed 12,739 households and registered 1,550 protection incidents in Cabo Delgado.

DISPLACEMENT TRENDS –DECEMBER 2021

  • 735,000 displaced people in northern Mozambique

  • 59 per cent are children,19per cent are adult women,17per cent are adult men, and 5 per cent are older people

  • 10,395 Mozambican asylum seekers refouled from Tanzania in 2021

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS JANUARY 2021 – JANUARY 2022

  • 17,101 people from displaced and host communities received legal assistance, of which10,231 received civil documentation

  • 230 youth engaged in human rights, peaceful coexistence and recreational activities

  • 84 assistance devices distributed to people with disabilities in IDP and host communities

  • 153 Protection Focal Points working with displaced and host communities, disseminating protection messages and referring around 4,000vulnerable cases for services and assistance

