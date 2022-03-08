Cabo Delgado CBP Response Factsheet - January 2022

UNHCR’s protection response relies on supporting the government with service and assistance provision to displaced and host communities, and strengthening and empowering community structures and social dynamics, while prioritizing accountability to affected populations.

UNHCR conducts regular protection monitoring exercises together with partners and protection focal points from displaced and host communities to assess the main needs of displaced families and those hosting them to plan and tailor interventions.

In January, 883 households were surveyed during protection monitoring exercises. Since September 2021, UNHCR and partners interviewed 12,739 households and registered 1,550 protection incidents in Cabo Delgado.