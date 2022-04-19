Cabo Delgado CBP Response Factsheet - February 2022

UNHCR’s protection response relies on supporting the government with service and assistance provision to displaced and host communities, and strengthening and empowering community structures and social dynamics, while prioritizing accountability to affected populations.

UNHCR conducts regular protection monitoring exercises together with partners and protection focal points from displaced and host communities to assess the main needs of displaced families and those hosting them to plan and tailor interventions.

In February, 978 households were surveyed during protection monitoring exercises. Since September 2021, UNHCR and partners interviewed 13,717 households who reported 1,566 protection incidents in Cabo Delgado.

OVERVIEW

Violence in Cabo Delgado began in 2017. It triggered a protection crisis. Displaced and host communities are exposed to multiple risks and in urgent need of protection and humanitarian assistance and services. Protection monitoring reports indicate that displaced families experienced and/or witnessed multiple protection incidents, are traumatized, and faced various risks before, during and after fleeing violence, including killings, separation of families, forced recruitment of adults and children, extortion, rape, and other forms of gender-based violence (GBV). The most vulnerable are unaccompanied and separated children; older people; persons with disabilities and medical conditions; and survivors of torture and abuse, including survivors of GBV and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA). Tensions between local and host communities are on the rise due to limited resources available, such as land, water, food, and shelter.