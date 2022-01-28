Cabo Delgado CBP Response Factsheet - December 2021

UNHCR’s protection response relies on supporting the government with service and assistance provision to displaced and host communities, while strengthening and empowering community structures and social dynamics.

UNHCR conducts regular protection monitoring exercises to assess the main needs of displaced families and those hosting them to plan and tailor interventions. As of December 2021,

UNHCR and partners surveyed 11,856 families, of which 1,543 reported protection incidents.

UNHCR and partners identified and assessed 294 people with disabilities in Pemba, Metuge, and other districts to receive disability assistance devices such as wheelchairs, crutches, and prostheses.

DISPLACEMENT TRENDS – DECEMBER 2021

735,000 displaced people in northern Mozambique

59 per cent are children, 19 per cent are women, 17 per cent are men, and 5 per cent are the elderly.

10,395 Mozambican asylum seekers refouled from Tanzania in 2021

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS JANUARY – DECEMBER 2021

17,031 people from displaced and host communities received legal assistance, of which

10,161 received civil documentation 230 youth engaged in human rights, peaceful coexistence and recreational activities

84 assistance devices distributed to people with disabilities and 210 identified and assessed to receive them.

153 Protection Focal Points working with displaced and host communities, disseminating protection messages and referring vulnerable cases