Baseline Assessment on insecurity-induced displacement central Mozambique, Round 1 - November 2020 [EN/PT]

An increase in violent attacks in areas of the Gondola district of Manica, and Chibabava and Buzi districts of Sofala has triggered population movements within the Manica and Sofala provinces. This report presents the results from Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) baseline assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Manica and Sofala provinces on 5 and 6 November 2020. The aim of the exercise, and subsequent report, is to improve understanding of the scope of internal displacements and the needs of this displaced population.

Through these assessments, IOM identified an estimated 7,038 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), or 1,372 households. The majority (54%) of displaced individuals are children, while 28 per cent are women and 18 per cent are men.

Interviewed community leaders and key informants attributed the population movements to the recent increase in attacks by a group called Junta Militar da Renamo and the subsequent fear of insecurity in the aforementioned areas. The displacement identified remains internal to provinces.

In addition, main needs identified by key informants are food, shelter, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), access to income-generating activities and access to clean water (all reported in all 5 assessed localities).

Lastly, information detailed in this report include a displacement overview, demographic profile, return intentions, reasons for displacement, places of origin and shelter types, unfulfilled needs of the displaced populations, and a brief sectoral analysis.