AVSI Schools Assessment | Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, 2022

1. Executive Summary
This report is based on a rapid assessment conducted during the second half of 2021. The 201 schools assessed are located in 8 districts (out of 17) of Cabo Delgado Province.
The purpose of the survey
- To provide AVSI with a general picture of the education needs in Cabo Delgado Province;
- To have a detailed school profile of the majority of the schools in Cabo Delgado District, in order to understand the specific needs at school and province/districts level;
- To support the M&E in gathering information about education needs in the province.
Key findings
- A considerable number of schools (29.9 %) are not accessible during the rainy season.
- The student/teacher ratio is quite high (54 students per teacher); looking by district, we have the worst cases in Metuge (71.5) and Chiúre (59.5) and the best ratios in Pemba (47.1) and Ibo (45.7).
- Overall, there are more male than female students in primary schools; this difference increases when we move from primary to secondary school.
- There was an increase in number of displaced students from 2020 to 2021. The value nearly doubled (increased 1.97 times).
- Most of the classrooms are built of traditional material, precarious material, or are temporary spaces, or under trees. Only Ibo and Pemba's districts have more classrooms compared to the other districts.
- There is a considerable number of classrooms without blackboard (18.1%) and without desks (10.8%). More attention should be paid to the districts of Montepuez and Chiúre for blackboard-free schools and the districts of Namuno, Balama and Ibo for schools with classrooms without desks.
- There is a very low percentage of schools with teachers' room (8%) with administrative blocks (24.9%) and with libraries (5.5%).
- Except for Pemba district, all the other districts have not received much support from either the government or NGOs.
- Teacher training in various courses, with the exception of Pemba district, was very weak.
- There are few schools (15.4%) with piped water and few schools (29.9%) with operational water sources.
- Classrooms and latrines conditions are far from ideal. In fact, there are 26 schools that do not have latrines: 1 in Balama, 2 in Chiúre, 2 in Metuge, 10 in Montepuez, 10 in Namuno and 1 in Pemba. The ratio of pupils to latrines is very high in all surveyed districts, with the highest in Pemba district being 1:396 (one latrine for 396 pupils) and the lowest being in Ibo district, 1:77. The WHO recommended is 1:30.
- In all districts, not many extracurricular activities are practiced such as girls' clubs, hygiene clubs, peace clubs, agricultural clubs or even sports or cultural activities.