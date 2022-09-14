AVSI Schools Assessment | Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, 2022

1. Executive Summary

This report is based on a rapid assessment conducted during the second half of 2021. The 201 schools assessed are located in 8 districts (out of 17) of Cabo Delgado Province.

The purpose of the survey

To provide AVSI with a general picture of the education needs in Cabo Delgado Province;

To have a detailed school profile of the majority of the schools in Cabo Delgado District, in order to understand the specific needs at school and province/districts level;

To support the M&E in gathering information about education needs in the province.

Key findings