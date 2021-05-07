Assessment on Community Engagement: Metuge Overview - April 2021

Between March and April 2021, IOM CCCM teams carried out a survey in 6 sites of Metuge district: 25 de Junho, Centro Agrario,

Manono, Nangua, Ngalane and Ntocota. The survey was developed starting from Communicating with Disaster Affected Communities Network (CDAC)’s template and adjusted, based on the results of Focus Groups Discussions carried out between the 21 and the 22 of February 2021, translated into Portuguese.

The overall aim of the data collection exercise is to:

a. Identify various means of information and communication used amongst IDP populations residing in the displacement and/or relocation sites.

b. Understand trends in information consumption through the commonly used sources of information at the site.

c. Inform the establishment of most effective community engagement mechanisms to ensure accountability to affected population at the assessed sites.

Key Findings

• Overall, only 30 per cent respondents reported being able to read and write. Gender disaggregated results reveal that 6.9 per cent of female respondents reported that they can read and write compared to 47.6 per cent of male respondents.

• Overall, The languages most spoken in the sites are Macua and Portuguese, except for Centro Agrario where Mwani is the most spoken language. Gender disaggregated results reveal that only 7 per cent of women speak Portuguese while majority speak Macua (90%) and Mwani (30%).

• The most used source of information are community leaders (93%), followed by friends and family (70%) and aid workers (65%).

• Overall, the first most trusted sources of information is the radio (80%). Gender disaggregated results indicate that female respondents (83%) identify aid workers as the most trusted source of information followed by the radio.

• Only 59 per cent of the respondents have access to the radio and they mainly listen to it at friends and family. This percentage varies significantly among the different sites. In particular, results reveal that 25 de Junho is the site with the highest percentage of respondents with access to the radio (80%), while Centro Agrario is the site with the lowest (40%).

• Gender disaggregated results reveal that, compared to male respondents a much lower percentage of female respondents have access to the radio (81% male versus 19% female), television (94% male versus 6% female) and mobile phones (77% male versus 23% female) than female respondents.

• Aid workers are mainly consulted on information regarding distribution of items and materials (92%), for registering complaints (90%) and to request for assistance (89%). A gender-wise comparison of responses shows that a lower percentage of women (only 5% of the female respondents, versus 40% of the male) report abuses or mistreatment to the aid workers.

• News about their place of origin (87%), security situation at the site (82%) and general news (76%) are the most requested information.