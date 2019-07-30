Alliance 2015 Cyclone Idai Emergency: Rapid Assessment of Critical Markets in Nhamatanda District 29 April – 4 May 2019

The Cyclone Idai Emergency Response in Mozambique is a joint Alliance 2015 intervention between Cesvi, Concern and Welthungerhilfe (WHH) with one organisational structure and Cesvi the lead agency. The emergency response is formally led, managed and coordinated by Cesvi, with technical, logistic and financial support, being provided by Concern and WHH.

General humanitarian overview

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall near the city of Beira, Mozambique, leaving loss of life and large-scale destruction of assets and infrastructure in its wake. In the days after, entire villages were submerged underwater as floodwaters rose. Thousands of people were stranded on roofs and in trees. Entire swathes of crops were damaged, with nearly 700,000 hectares flooded, and livestock was lost, exacerbating food insecurity across the central region of the country. Families were separated as they fled the rising flood waters, while others were trapped on high ground, unable to access basic goods and services for days. Thousands of people were displaced, many having to flee with nothing as the waters rose rapidly.

The Cyclone Idai weather system brought destruction and damage to Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete and Inhambane provinces, killing at least 600 people and injuring more than 1,500 and leaving an estimated 1.85 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. The weather system’s impact was particularly devastating as it came in three waves: in early March, the low pressure system caused flooding in Zambezia and Tete displacing more than 140,000 people; on 14 March, Cyclone Idai made landfall near the port City of Beira – home to 500,000 people – tearing roofs off homes and buildings and causing widespread destruction, death and injury. finally, over the weekend of 16-17 March, the weather system carried torrential rains across multiple areas, causing rivers to overflow and a dam in Buzi district to burst, sweeping away entire buildings and leaving people stranded on trees and houses. In some areas flood waters reportedly rapidly rose to above six metres, it is anticipated that many children, elderly and people with disabilities would have been unable to flee to safety.