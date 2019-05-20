Air Serv Sends Aircraft to Mozambique for Flood Relief

Contact: Danielle Payant at dpayant@airserv.org

Entebbe, Uganda. An Air Serv aircraft has positioned to Mozambique, where it will support relief efforts following a devastating period of successive storms.

On May 18, an Air Serv Cessna Grand Caravan departed Entebbe International Airport carrying a crew of five. The aircraft will be based in Pemba, Mozambique and will serve destinations within the region, supporting ongoing efforts to feed, house, and treat those who were displaced from their homes during a catastrophic storm season.

On Mar 14, Cyclone Idai made landfall near the city of Beira in Mozambique. A second, Cyclone Kenneth, touched down in Mozambique on April 24th. With sustained winds of up to 130/mph, it became one of the strongest cyclones to ever hit the African continent. The storms left a wake of destruction, hundreds dead, and nearly 2 million people affected or displaced in the countries of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, with Mozambique sustaining the highest losses.

Following the storms, search and recovery efforts were begun immediately. Because of the nature of destruction however, which resulted largely from floodwaters, roads and runways were washed out or inaccessible. Primary recovery vehicles were limited to boats and helicopters until the floodwaters receded and debris could be cleared. The Air Serv plane will be among the first wave of fixed-wing aircraft positioning to respond. This program is currently scheduled to run for three weeks, with a possibility of extension as needed.

Air Serv aircraft are the bridge connecting lifesaving aid with those who need it most. With a fleet of five Cessna Caravans, Air Serv specializes in “last mile” air transportation in support of humanitarian programs. In addition to charter, facilities, maintenance, and consulting services, Air Serv is dedicated to providing response capabilities for organizations operating in disaster areas. For information about humanitarian programs or to make a donation to support emergency response efforts, please visit www.airserv.org. For more information about operations and facilities, please visit www.airserv.co.ug. All Air Serv facilities and operations are entities of Air Serv Global, a 501(c)(3) organization.