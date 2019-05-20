20 May 2019

Air Serv Sends Aircraft to Mozambique for Flood Relief

Report
from Air Serv International
Published on 20 May 2019

Contact: Danielle Payant at dpayant@airserv.org

Entebbe, Uganda. An Air Serv aircraft has positioned to Mozambique, where it will support relief efforts following a devastating period of successive storms.

On May 18, an Air Serv Cessna Grand Caravan departed Entebbe International Airport carrying a crew of five. The aircraft will be based in Pemba, Mozambique and will serve destinations within the region, supporting ongoing efforts to feed, house, and treat those who were displaced from their homes during a catastrophic storm season.

On Mar 14, Cyclone Idai made landfall near the city of Beira in Mozambique. A second, Cyclone Kenneth, touched down in Mozambique on April 24th. With sustained winds of up to 130/mph, it became one of the strongest cyclones to ever hit the African continent. The storms left a wake of destruction, hundreds dead, and nearly 2 million people affected or displaced in the countries of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, with Mozambique sustaining the highest losses.

Following the storms, search and recovery efforts were begun immediately. Because of the nature of destruction however, which resulted largely from floodwaters, roads and runways were washed out or inaccessible. Primary recovery vehicles were limited to boats and helicopters until the floodwaters receded and debris could be cleared. The Air Serv plane will be among the first wave of fixed-wing aircraft positioning to respond. This program is currently scheduled to run for three weeks, with a possibility of extension as needed.

Air Serv aircraft are the bridge connecting lifesaving aid with those who need it most. With a fleet of five Cessna Caravans, Air Serv specializes in “last mile” air transportation in support of humanitarian programs. In addition to charter, facilities, maintenance, and consulting services, Air Serv is dedicated to providing response capabilities for organizations operating in disaster areas. For information about humanitarian programs or to make a donation to support emergency response efforts, please visit www.airserv.org. For more information about operations and facilities, please visit www.airserv.co.ug. All Air Serv facilities and operations are entities of Air Serv Global, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.