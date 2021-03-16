Aid access and security - Social media monitoring - Mozambique: March 2021

INSIGHT: Social media commentators’ claims in Mozambique that the war against Islamist insurgents is being orchestrated by the government.

The FRELIMO-dominated government in Maputo is facing two armed insurgencies: that of militant Islamists groups since 2017, mostly centred in Cabo Delgado province, and the return to arms of RENAMO elements in Sofala province since 2013.

Analysis of the deepening conflict in northern Mozambique has highlighted limited state capacity and institutional fragility. The state’s weakness is underlined by opinions expressed on social media that reflect the absence of “national unity” in efforts to deal with the insurgency and question the legitimacy of government claims that it is confronting Islamists in the conflict in the north of the country.