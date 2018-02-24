24 Feb 2018

African Development Bank and Mozambique sign US$ 29 million grant agreements to finance agriculture and skills acquisition projects

Report
from African Development Bank
Published on 23 Feb 2018 View Original

On Wednesday, 21 February 2018, the African Development Bank and the Government of Mozambique signed grant agreements for two operations totaling US$ 29 million.

The first intervention will support the uptake of agricultural technologies and techniques, as well as small scale irrigation equipment to increase climate resilience of small agricultural producers in southern Mozambique. Another operation will strengthen the curricula and teaching facilities at the University of Lurio, in the north of the country, focusing on creating skills for agriculture and engineering.

Speaking at the signing ceremonyon behalf of the Bank’s President, Akinwumi Adesina, the Country Manager for Mozambique, Pietro Toigo, said: “The gas discoveries in Northern Mozambique are likely to transform its economy, but to make these resources improve lives, Mozambique needs to invest now in economic diversification. This is why the Bank is investing in agriculture and skills to ensure the country has a solid economic base.”

The Minister of Finance and the governor for Mozambique at the Bank, Adriano Maleiane, underscored the close alignment of the Bank’s High 5s with the Government of Mozambique’s priorities, noting that “These two operations support two pillars of the Government strategy, enhancing agricultural resilience and improving skills for young people to compete in the market place.”

