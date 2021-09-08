Mozambique
Advocacy Key Protection Messages for IDPs in Mozambique - September 2021
Attachments
Recommendations to weapon bearers
- Obligations under International Humanitarian Law: All parties to the conflict are urged to respect the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution and all provisions concerning the protection of civilians, including children, and the prevention of forced displacement.
- Safe Passage: All parties to the conflict should cease indiscriminate attacks, which may result in civilian casualties, forcible displacement, and prevents safe passage of children internally displaced persons, in particular older persons and people with disabilities.
- Protection of children in armed conflict: Mozambique is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols, as well as the Safe Schools Declaration, accordingly, all parties to the conflict are obligated to protect children (any person below the age of 18) from forced recruitment, sexual violence in all its forms (including witnessing), targeting schools or using schools for military purposes, or hindering access to services for children, teachers and health workers.
- Protection of women and girls in armed conflict: All parties to the conflict are called upon to take special measures to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, particularly rape and other forms of sexual violence, in accordance with UNSCR 1325.
- Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA): All parties to the conflict are urged to strictly follow internationally agreed core principles that protect displaced and host communities from any form of sexual exploitation and abuse, including those committed by armed forces, ensure that sexual misconduct is rigorously investigated and sanctioned and that victims and witnesses are protected.
- Protection of schools and hospitals: All parties to the conflict should cease attacks targeting schools and hospitals, and the military use of schools. Deliberate, intentional attacks on schools and hospitals are a direct violation of international humanitarian law and human rights law, and undermine children’s rights to education and healthcare, and other internationally protected human rights.