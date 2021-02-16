Advocacy Key Messages on Relocations of IDPs in Mozambique - February 2021

For relocations of internally displaced persons the humanitarian community should be guided by the principles elaborated in the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, the Kampala Convention on Internal Displacement, to which Mozambique is a signatory, and the IASC Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons. Among other principles, these require movements of populations to be safe, voluntary and dignified. While acknowledging and welcoming the strong engagement of the authorities to provide solutions for these internally displaced persons (IDPs), these key messages call upon relevant stakeholders to ensure that relocation of IDPs are always carried out in line with key protection standards and principles as well as within a wider objective of providing durable solutions to displacement in Mozambique. Importantly, according to the Kampala Convention, relocation on a sustainable basis is one of three durable solutions. The other two include voluntary return and local integration. The key messages have been prepared below by the Protection Cluster for easy reference and also includes corresponding articles of the Kampala Convention.