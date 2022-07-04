Addressing the needs of adolescent and young mothers affected by HIV in Eastern and Southern Africa (September 2020)

Executive Summary

Adolescence1 is a period of tremendous opportunity and significant vulnerability. Adolescent and young mothers are a priority population for UNICEF in Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA). In this region, one in four women aged 20-24 years gave birth before the age of 18, reflecting some of the highest adolescent pregnancy rates in the world,ii and 30 per cent of new HIV infections occur among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) aged 15-24 years.iii

Studies increasingly show that adolescent and young mothers2 have poorer maternal health and HIV outcomes as compared to older women. In many countries, AGYW have higher rates of unplanned pregnancy, sub-optimal uptake of antenatal care (ANC) and postnatal care (PNC) and, among women living with HIV, poorer adherence to treatment and lower viral load suppression. Despite these outcomes, AGYW programmes give little attention to managing pregnancy and parenthood while maternal health services treat women the same, regardless of age.

The Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS Free framework supports the global goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat among children, adolescents and young women by 2030. While remarkable progress has been made, this ambitious target will not be met without action to provide services and support to adolescent and young mothers, both living with HIV and HIV-free, and their children, particularly in the ESA region.

UNICEF is working with governments and partners to meet the complex needs of adolescent and young mothers in ESA. Six strategies are being employed.

Inclusion of the unique needs of adolescent and young mothers in national and district plans and strategies is increasing accountability, funding, programme standardization and scale up.

Evaluations and studies to better understand the experiences of adolescent and young mothers are informing national strategies and programming. Results of this work are shared in the box below.