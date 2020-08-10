Adaptations due to COVID-19 in nutrition programmes of Mozambique

ACTIVITY: GENDER TRANSFORMATIVE AND NUTRITION SENSITIVE (GTNS) PROJECT IN CHEMBA

BENEFICIARIES/MONTH: 1,500 HOUSEHOLDS (7,500 PRIMARY BENEFICIARIES) / 25,000 SECONDARY BENEFICIARIES

Overview

GTNS is a three-year multisectoral and multi-stakeholder pilot project which aims to prevent stunting. It innovatively integrates multiple nutrition-specific and -sensitive interventions to address the determinants of chronic malnutrition, with a focus on women’s empowerment. The three main activities are (i) Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) - construction of gender- and nutrition-sensitive household assets and community assets; (ii) Post-Harvest Loss (PHL) - trainings of smallholder farmers on food conservation, transformation and storage; and (iii) SBCC - multi-level communication strategies, emphasizing the social, community and household levels, in addressing gender inequality. The Austria Development Agency (ADA) is the donor for this project.

COVID-19 adaptations

The project’s multi-stakeholder approach made it especially vulnerable to COVID-19, as the design brings together a variety of partners to ensure holistic implementation. As such, the majority of community activities were placed on hold in March 2020. Only lifesaving interventions, such as food distribution, and interventions which could easily be adapted to the strictest preventive measures, continued to be implemented. As of July 2020, extensive preventive measures are in place to resume all community implementation in accordance with current legislation.

Among these are the construction of handwashing stations [‘tiptaps’] and provision of soap bars to ensure a safe environment for the participants during SBCC activities. The projects’ SBCC cooperating partner Pathfinder International will provide materials for the tip-taps.