ACT Alliance Alert: Mozambique Conflict

In the afternoon of Tuesday the 5 October 2017, the province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique, recorded the first armed attack carried out by fundamentalist terrorists, leading to the outbreak of armed conflict that persists to this day.

Over the past three years, monitoring groups say more than 1,500 people have been killed and at least 10,000 households have been displaced. Reliable casualty reports have not yet come through, but they are expected to be significant and it remains unknown how many civilians have died (The Guardian, ReliefWeb Aug 2020).

Insurgents have also captured a strategic port in the restive province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique. Government forces in Mozambique are fighting to regain control of a remote area in the north causing alarm that fighting in Mozambique could destabilize the region.

CEDES a national member of ACT Mozambique forum intends to support displaced households with food and non-food items.