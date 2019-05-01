ACAPS Briefing Note: Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone Kenneth, 29 April 2019

Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall on the evening of 25 April 2019, about 100km North of Pemba city, Cabo Delgado province. It is estimated that 740,000 people have been exposed to winds of around 220km/h, and preliminary government estimates indicate that 163,000 people were directly affected. At least 5 deaths have been reported, and some 23,700 people have been displaced to transit and evacuation centres in Pemba, Quissanga, Mocimboa da Praia, and Metuge. Electricity and communications are down in some of the most affected areas. The full extent of the damage caused by the cyclone is still unclear, but initial assessments indicate that the districts of Macomia, Quissanga, and Ibo are the hardest hit, with the most urgent needs being food, water, and shelter.

Anticipated scope and scale

Cyclone Kenneth has now slowed down and weakened into a tropical depression. It is forecasted to keep bringing significant rainfall over the next 10 days, about twice as much rain as Cyclone Idai. Rainfall is expected to be in excess of up to 750mm in some areas, leading to further flooding (especially in costal basins) and potential access constraints. The impact on farmland is unclear, but damage to crops occurring at the beginning of the harvest season could severely impact food security in short and long-term. In addition, agricultural outputs in Sofala and Manica provinces were already comprised by devastation caused by Idai, and populations were relying on the North for supplying food.