ACAPS Briefing note - Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Gombe (24 March 2022)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

On 11 March 2022, Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall in Nampula province, northern Mozambique. It had wind speeds up to 190 km/h and brought rainfall of up to 200mm over 24 hours, causing flooding in Nampula and Zambezia provinces (OCHA 14/03/2022). By 18 March, the cyclone had weakened (WFP 15/03/2022). In January, Tropical Storm Ana already hit Mozambique (including Nampula province), displacing around 45,000 people and destroying more than 2,000 houses (OCHA 14/03/2022 and 14/02/2022).

As at 22 March 2022, the cyclone had affected over 488,000 people and displaced around 23,400, including 61 people killed and 82 injured (OCHA 22/03/2022). These numbers are preliminary, and several assessments are still underway. The number of those affected will likely increase to 580,000 in five provinces: Manica, Nampula, Tete, Sofala, and Zambezia (WFP 15/03/2022).

The cyclone destroyed more than 1,450 classrooms in 469 schools and 69 health centres. It completely or partially destroyed 105,000 houses, displacing people to 52 shelters and two resettlement site (OCHA 22/03/2022; ECHO 15/03/2022).